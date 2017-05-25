Memorial Day weekend packed with fun at County Fair

The 70th San Bernardino County Fair is still in full swing as it enters Memorial Day weekend and there are plenty of entertainment options at the High Desert Event Center in Victorville. Aside from fun fried fair foods galore and more than 160 different shopping vendors across the grounds, here are the other activities you can expect to find: The County Fair wouldn't be complete without a little healthy competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.