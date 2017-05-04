Medical emergency leads to slow-speed...

Medical emergency leads to slow-speed chase on I-15 in Victorville

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Traffic on Interstate 15 was temporarily stalled, and California Highway Patrol officers were temporarily befuddled, when a driver unintentionally led officers on a slow-speed chase on Interstate 15 on Tuesday afternoon. The brief pursuit, which slowed to speeds of 15 mph before its end on northbound I-15, involved a 2012 Dodge Journey occupied by its driver and two passengers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi... 8 min UdiotRaceAMAKEWOR... 22
News Pit bulls a problem in San Bernardino County? (Mar '10) May 5 Ana 52
News Farmersville Teen Convicted of 1st Degree Murder (Aug '12) May 1 NSVk 13
Sam's Club is located at 22500 Hwy 18. Apple Va... (May '12) May 1 Jerry 9
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) Apr 27 Storm 44
Puro LOCO PARK 13 Apr 26 Well Well 3
Who is marketing online in Visalia? Apr 16 maudifyfresnoseo 1
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,166 • Total comments across all topics: 280,846,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC