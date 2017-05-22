Man accused of killing bicyclist in B...

Man accused of killing bicyclist in Barstow pleads not guilty to murder

The 22-year-old Barstow man accused of killing Bennett Warner appeared in a Victorville courtroom Monday morning for arraignment. Raymundo Alberto Rodriguez-Cordova appeared before Judge Bryan Stodghill and pleaded not guilty to murder, court records show. Prosecutors charged Rodriguez-Cordova with one count of murder Friday.

