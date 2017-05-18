Inland Empire businesses tap into glo...

Inland Empire businesses tap into global trade at conference held at San Bernardino airport

The Inland Empire World Trade Conference was held on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at the San Bernardino International Airport Domestic Terminal. SAN BERNARDINO >> Companies that import and export goods to and from the Inland Empire gathered Wednesday at San Bernardino International Airport to hear experts talk about the latest trends, including potential changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement and recent developments for international trade.

