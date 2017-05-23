Ice Cube, Big Boi, Cam'ron Set For Weed, Glass-Blowing Chalice Festival
Chalice Festival, which markets itself as "the Coachella of [weed] concentrates," is returning for a fourth year in July with a star-studded lineup headlined by Ice Cube . Chalice takes place on the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds in Victorville, CA from July 7th to July 9th.
