How to get a plant that offers year-r...

How to get a plant that offers year-round color to start blooming

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

May is the peak month for flowering in the Valley and nothing flowers more than Pelargoniums, which are generically referred to a geraniums. There are five pelargonium groups: zonals, those classically recognized for their presence in clay pots, whose flowers are strong reds, oranges, pinks and white; regals, including Martha Washingtons, with pastel colors from mauve to salmon and blends such as burgundy red; angels, which are compact versions of regals; ivy leaved; and scented leaved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count... 12 hr Allah is hell 9
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) 20 hr Who 55
Devin Nunes May 21 Who 6
Bruce Orr May 21 Ohio 1
News Group calls for Victorville City Councilwoman t... May 17 tomin cali 1
tulare county grand jury complaints being cover... May 17 Who 3
Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11) May 17 Who 14
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,979 • Total comments across all topics: 281,237,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC