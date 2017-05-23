How to get a plant that offers year-round color to start blooming

May is the peak month for flowering in the Valley and nothing flowers more than Pelargoniums, which are generically referred to a geraniums. There are five pelargonium groups: zonals, those classically recognized for their presence in clay pots, whose flowers are strong reds, oranges, pinks and white; regals, including Martha Washingtons, with pastel colors from mauve to salmon and blends such as burgundy red; angels, which are compact versions of regals; ivy leaved; and scented leaved.

