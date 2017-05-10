Home school group holds mock trial at Victorville courthouse
The Classical Conversations Victorville home school group competed against Redlands in their end-of-the-year mock trial Monday at the Victorville courthouse. Classical Conversations is an international home school group with 100,000 students enrolled worldwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio
|Sat
|Ohio
|1
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|Sat
|Kitty cat
|3
|Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11)
|May 11
|Who
|12
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Photos: Opening Day at Dodger Stadium
|May 9
|El maywoodster
|1
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|May 9
|Who
|48
|LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi...
|May 9
|LEO 477
|65
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC