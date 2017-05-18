Hesperia man arrested on suspicion of...

Hesperia man arrested on suspicion of shooting nephew in the leg

A 59-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly shot his nephew in the leg during an altercation Monday evening, authorities said. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Hesperia Station deputies were dispatched to Desert Valley Hospital at approximately 5:22 p.m. Monday for a male victim who was being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

