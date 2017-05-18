Harbor Freight Tools expanding reach with Victorville store

The City of Victorville's Development Department recently received tenant improvement plans for Harbor Freight Tools to occupy an existing building on the corner of La Paz Drive and Seventh Street. The Calabasas-based company, which boasts opening a “new store every three days,” will move into an existing 15,000-square-foot building in the shopping center that is currently anchored by the High Desert Indoor Swap Meet and the 99 Cents Only Store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.