Harbor Freight Tools expanding reach ...

Harbor Freight Tools expanding reach with Victorville store

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: Victorville Daily Press

The City of Victorville's Development Department recently received tenant improvement plans for Harbor Freight Tools to occupy an existing building on the corner of La Paz Drive and Seventh Street. The Calabasas-based company, which boasts opening a “new store every three days,” will move into an existing 15,000-square-foot building in the shopping center that is currently anchored by the High Desert Indoor Swap Meet and the 99 Cents Only Store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) 9 hr Greylord 54
Devin Nunes 11 hr Who 6
Bruce Orr 17 hr Ohio 1
News Group calls for Victorville City Councilwoman t... May 17 tomin cali 1
tulare county grand jury complaints being cover... May 17 Who 3
Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11) May 17 Who 14
Trying to find May 16 Ohio 1
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,704 • Total comments across all topics: 281,184,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC