Group calls for Victorville City Councilwoman to disavow racism

There are 1 comment on the Victorville Daily Press story from Yesterday, titled Group calls for Victorville City Councilwoman to disavow racism. In it, Victorville Daily Press reports that:

An anti-illegal immigration group called American Children First has called on Victorville City Councilwoman Blance Gomez to disavow racism after she attended and spoke at a meeting at UC Riverside organized by a college professor on May 6. American Children First Executive Director Joseph Turner claimed Prof. Armando Navarro organized the pro-illegal immigrant conference that Gomez attended May 6. During the meeting, video shows co-organizer Maria Anna Gonzales shouting “this is a Brown Power meeting.” Immediately after Gonzales' declaration, Gomez is seen getting up and smiling.

tomin cali

that was the same thing as a bunch of white folks having a meeting and a white official said that is a white power meeting. they had a tan klan meeting,yet for some reason it is never called for being so.

groups like this has no place .

Victorville, CA

