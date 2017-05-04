Get ready to grow: High Desert poised for next wave of growth Updated at

Economists Sean Flynn and Christopher Thornberg painted a rosy picture of the economy's future on Thursday morning, but warned President Trump's administration may bring a level of uncertainty. The annual High Desert Economic Summit at the Hilton Garden Inn in Victorville welcomed business, civic and regional leaders who heard several speakers - including keynote speakers Flynn and Thornberg - share their global, national and regional insights on the economy.

