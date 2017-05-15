Genealogical Society to meet Wednesday
The Hi-Desert Genealogical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Family History Center, 12100 Ridgecrest Road, Victorville. Karen Kile will be speaking about a fun family search application called Relative Finder, and an ancestry application called We're Related.
