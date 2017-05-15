Friends of Happy Trails Banquet is Saturday

Happy Trails Children's Foundation will host its 7th annual Friends of Happy Trails Banquet at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn, 12603 Mariposa Road, Victorville. Entertainment will be provided by Ron Ellington Shy and one person will win the legendary Red Ryder Saddle, valued at more than $10,000.

