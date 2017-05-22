Fourth-graders get up-close view of V...

Fourth-graders get up-close view of Victorvillea s Public Works Department

Nearly 300 fourth-graders recently got the opportunity to learn about the department that helps keep the City of Victorville running. Public Works Department employees set up 10 activity stations to introduce the students to various job functions, such as street repair, graffiti removal and fleet maintenance as part of the 17th annual Public Works Day Thursday at Sunset Ridge Park in Victorville.

