Fiery situation: Blaze destroys Victorville Sheriffa s patrol unit Wednesday
While the incident prompted the brief evacuation of a nearby mobile home, authorities said no one was injured and the flames were kept from spreading further. The deputies were on patrol in the area near Palmdale and El Evado roads in a marked patrol vehicle around 8:25 p.m. Wednesday when they noticed an “unusual smell” inside the vehicle and smoke coming from the front of the vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farmersville Teen Convicted of 1st Degree Murder (Aug '12)
|May 1
|NSVk
|13
|Sam's Club is located at 22500 Hwy 18. Apple Va... (May '12)
|May 1
|Jerry
|9
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Apr 27
|Storm
|44
|Puro LOCO PARK 13
|Apr 26
|Well Well
|3
|Who is marketing online in Visalia?
|Apr 16
|maudifyfresnoseo
|1
|Jeanette Atencio
|Apr 14
|JEANETTE ATENCIO
|1
|Samuel Palmer
|Apr 14
|SAMUEL PALMER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC