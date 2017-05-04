Fiery situation: Blaze destroys Victo...

Fiery situation: Blaze destroys Victorville Sheriffa s patrol unit Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

While the incident prompted the brief evacuation of a nearby mobile home, authorities said no one was injured and the flames were kept from spreading further. The deputies were on patrol in the area near Palmdale and El Evado roads in a marked patrol vehicle around 8:25 p.m. Wednesday when they noticed an “unusual smell” inside the vehicle and smoke coming from the front of the vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Farmersville Teen Convicted of 1st Degree Murder (Aug '12) May 1 NSVk 13
Sam's Club is located at 22500 Hwy 18. Apple Va... (May '12) May 1 Jerry 9
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) Apr 27 Storm 44
Puro LOCO PARK 13 Apr 26 Well Well 3
Who is marketing online in Visalia? Apr 16 maudifyfresnoseo 1
Jeanette Atencio Apr 14 JEANETTE ATENCIO 1
Samuel Palmer Apr 14 SAMUEL PALMER 1
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,515 • Total comments across all topics: 280,778,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC