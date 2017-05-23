Editorial: The Mother Lode Fairgrounds moves on

That's the address of the Mother Lode Fairgrounds, which not too long ago was compromised by a power struggle between a few board members and the former chief executive officer Stacey Dodge, whose family goes way back in the community and who took the job as almost a mission of mercy after serving on the board for many years. It was a test of wills between Dodge and board members Peggy Lee and Jan Costa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.