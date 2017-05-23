Editorial: The Mother Lode Fairground...

Editorial: The Mother Lode Fairgrounds moves on

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: The Union Democrat

That's the address of the Mother Lode Fairgrounds, which not too long ago was compromised by a power struggle between a few board members and the former chief executive officer Stacey Dodge, whose family goes way back in the community and who took the job as almost a mission of mercy after serving on the board for many years. It was a test of wills between Dodge and board members Peggy Lee and Jan Costa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count... 8 hr Allah is hell 9
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) 15 hr Who 55
Devin Nunes May 21 Who 6
Bruce Orr May 21 Ohio 1
News Group calls for Victorville City Councilwoman t... May 17 tomin cali 1
tulare county grand jury complaints being cover... May 17 Who 3
Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11) May 17 Who 14
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,032 • Total comments across all topics: 281,232,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC