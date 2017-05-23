Despite calculation errors, Apple Val...

Despite calculation errors, Apple Valley claims highest water rates in region

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

A chart the town released last week that compares the monthly residential water rates of Liberty Utilities against those of five other local providers contains errors, the Daily Press has learned. Rates for Golden State Water Company's Apple Valley customers were correct, according to Golden State spokesperson Mike Gazda, but rates for Hesperia, Victorville and the Helendale Community Services District were incorrect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Devin Nunes 15 hr Who 7
News Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count... Tue Allah is hell 9
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) Tue Who 55
Bruce Orr May 21 Ohio 1
News Group calls for Victorville City Councilwoman t... May 17 tomin cali 1
tulare county grand jury complaints being cover... May 17 Who 3
Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11) May 17 Who 14
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,882 • Total comments across all topics: 281,257,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC