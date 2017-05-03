County Superior Court to celebrate jurors May 8-12
The San Bernardino Superior Court will celebrate Juror Appreciation Week from May 8-12 to recognize the service and participation of jurors from our community. Bookmarks, gavel pencils, and refreshments will be available for all jurors at the San Bernardino Justice Center, Rancho Cucamonga, Victorville and Joshua Tree Jury Assembly rooms.
