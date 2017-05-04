Champion mentality: Apple Valley cancer survivor works to inspire others
Tears streamed down a sea of faces as cancer survivor Tasha Champion shared her story of battling the disease that has affected most of her family. Champion spoke to those gathered at Relay for Life Victorville just before she and her family held the “Survivors - Celebrating Life” banner and led the procession of walkers through the Victor Valley College campus on April 29. “It was such an honor to speak at my first Relay for Life,” said Champion, 37, a life coach who lives in Apple Valley.
