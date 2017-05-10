Burglary suspects caught on camera in Victorville on Tuesday
Reports of a burglary in progress at at a home in the 13100 block of High Crest Road were received by San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. The incident was caught on video by nearby residents who declined to provide their name to the Daily Press.
