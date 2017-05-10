Bringing bluegrass back: Calico festival celebrates country and community
Five years since the High Desert saw its last Huck Finn Jubilee, a similar folk-themed event, Bluegrass in the Spring, attracted thousands of fans to Calico Ghost Town for a weekend of country and community. After Huck Finn founder Don Tucker died in 2012, the event that brought nationally known bluegrass artists to Mojave Narrows Regional Park in Victorville was moved to Ontario.
