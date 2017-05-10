Box truck crashes into I-15 exit sign Mothera s Day morning

A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 led to at least one victim being airlifted Mother's Day morning, scanner traffic reported around 8:45 a.m. California Highway Patrol responded to the crash, involving a box truck traveling southbound on the I-15 that collided with a guard rail and the freeway exit sign for La Mesa and Nisqualli roads. Scanner traffic reported a male victim had no pulse upon emergency medical response arrival.

