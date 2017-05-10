Box truck crashes into I-15 exit sign...

Box truck crashes into I-15 exit sign Mothera s Day morning

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 led to at least one victim being airlifted Mother's Day morning, scanner traffic reported around 8:45 a.m. California Highway Patrol responded to the crash, involving a box truck traveling southbound on the I-15 that collided with a guard rail and the freeway exit sign for La Mesa and Nisqualli roads. Scanner traffic reported a male victim had no pulse upon emergency medical response arrival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ohio Sat Ohio 1
Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens Sat Kitty cat 3
Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11) May 11 Who 12
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) May 10 Well Well 4,846
News Photos: Opening Day at Dodger Stadium May 9 El maywoodster 1
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) May 9 Who 48
News LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi... May 9 LEO 477 65
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,514 • Total comments across all topics: 281,011,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC