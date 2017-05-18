Big weekend for Yucca Loma Bridge in Apple Valley

The first is a ribbon cutting scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at the east end of the bridge; the second is the “Walk and Roll” Bridge Bash slated from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Town officials have touted the bridge's opening by playing off skepticism in the community related to whether Yucca Loma would be built, let alone opened to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.