Barstow welcomes new Carpeteria store
As owner of the Carpeteria stores in Victorville and Big Bear, Glover said he felt it was time to expand and bring unique flooring solutions to the Barstow community as well. The soft opening of the new Carpeteria location was on April 1. However, the Barstow Area Chamber of Commerce will be formally welcoming the new store to the community with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday.
