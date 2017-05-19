Barstow prospector arrested after K9 finds body on his land, officials say
BARSTOW >> A Barstow prospector is behind bars after a sheriff's K9 led investigators to the remains of a man buried on the prospector's property, officials said. Scott Brodie, 42, is expected to be in the Victorville Courthouse on Friday after his arrest on suspicion of murder in the slaying of 33-year-old Bastrow resident Archie Stewart, San Bernardino County sheriff's records show.
