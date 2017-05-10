Barstow man takes plea deal in sexual...

Barstow man takes plea deal in sexual abuse case

A 40-year-old Barstow man arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a teenage girl multiple times accepted a plea deal with prosecutors earlier this week and is scheduled to be sentenced in June. Timothy Espinosa appeared before a judge in a Victorville courtroom Monday and pleaded no contest to two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

