Barstow man takes plea deal in sexual abuse case
A 40-year-old Barstow man arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a teenage girl multiple times accepted a plea deal with prosecutors earlier this week and is scheduled to be sentenced in June. Timothy Espinosa appeared before a judge in a Victorville courtroom Monday and pleaded no contest to two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child.
