Authorities shut down illegal marijuana grow in Victorville neighborhood

27 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

A man was arrested after San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department personnel discovered an illegal marijuana grow in a home Wednesday morning. Shi X Yu, 36, of Victorville, was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of marijuana and theft of utilities after authorities conducted a search of his home in the 12000 block of Domingo Street on Wednesday.

