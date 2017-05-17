Authorities shut down illegal marijuana grow in Victorville neighborhood
A man was arrested after San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department personnel discovered an illegal marijuana grow in a home Wednesday morning. Shi X Yu, 36, of Victorville, was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of marijuana and theft of utilities after authorities conducted a search of his home in the 12000 block of Domingo Street on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Group calls for Victorville City Councilwoman t...
|22 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|tulare county grand jury complaints being cover...
|23 hr
|Who
|3
|Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11)
|23 hr
|Who
|14
|Trying to find
|Tue
|Ohio
|1
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Tue
|Who
|49
|Ohio
|May 13
|Ohio
|1
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|May 13
|Kitty cat
|3
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC