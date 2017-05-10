Authorities in search of man, woman who attempted to kidnap 10-year-old girl
Just before 5 p.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Victorville Sheriff's Station received a call from a woman who reported a man in a black BMW tried to get her 10-year-old daughter to get in the car with him near Seventh Street and Tatum Road in Victorville, authorities said. The girl did not get in the car and the suspect fled the area, according to sheriff's spokesperson Mara Rodriguez.
