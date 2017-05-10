Authorities in search of man, woman w...

Authorities in search of man, woman who attempted to kidnap 10-year-old girl

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Just before 5 p.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Victorville Sheriff's Station received a call from a woman who reported a man in a black BMW tried to get her 10-year-old daughter to get in the car with him near Seventh Street and Tatum Road in Victorville, authorities said. The girl did not get in the car and the suspect fled the area, according to sheriff's spokesperson Mara Rodriguez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11) 11 hr Who 12
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Wed Well Well 4,846
News Photos: Opening Day at Dodger Stadium Tue El maywoodster 1
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) May 9 Who 48
News LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi... May 9 LEO 477 65
News Pit bulls a problem in San Bernardino County? (Mar '10) May 5 Ana 52
News Farmersville Teen Convicted of 1st Degree Murder (Aug '12) May 1 NSVk 13
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,406 • Total comments across all topics: 280,943,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC