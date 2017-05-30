Authorities ID man found dead behind El Super Wednesday
San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials identified Prentice Dean, 24, of Victorville, Thursday morning as information is still scarce and the cause of his death remains unknown at this time, according to authorities. Just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, deputies from the Victorville Sheriff's Station responded to a homeless encampment behind the El Super at 14950 Bear Valley Road after receiving reports of a man down.
