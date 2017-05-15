Authorities ID 45-year-old Anaheim man killed in I-15 crash in Victorville
Authorities on Monday identified an Anaheim man killed in a single-vehicle collision Mother's Day morning on Interstate 15. San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner officials said Kevin Bussey, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene less than 10 minutes after California Highway Patrol officers received reports of the collision. Officers responded to the crash involving an Izuzu box truck labeled “Moving Stars Inc.” traveling on southbound I-15 that collided with a guard rail and the freeway exit sign for La Mesa and Nisqualli roads at approximately 8:37 a.m. Coroner officials said officers found Bussey had been ejected from the truck.
