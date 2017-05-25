Authorities: 1 adult, 2 children inju...

Authorities: 1 adult, 2 children injured in apparent street-racing crash on Hesperia Road

A crash reportedly caused by street racing sent three people to the hospital and has forced a hard closure of a stretch of Hesperia Road Thursday morning, authorities said. One suspect is in custody on suspicion of driving under the influence and authorities are searching for a silver or gray Honda that they say fled the scene of the crash.

