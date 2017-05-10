Arbya s hit by armed robber Wednesday...

Arbya s hit by armed robber Wednesday, suspect remains at large

San Bernardino County Victorville Sheriff's Station deputies responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Arby's Restaurant at 15122 Bear Valley Road just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Sheriff's spokeswoman Jodi Miller said the suspect entered the business armed with a handgun and demanded money.

