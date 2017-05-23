Adelanto man pleads not-guilty in case of creating video of molestation of 5-year-old boy
ADELANTO >> A man charged with producing child pornography videos and the sexual assault of a 5-year-old boy pleaded not guilty Tuesday at his arraignment in a Victorville courtroom. In April, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip by an online digital file storage company of an account that contained images and videos of confirmed child pornography, a sheriff's news release states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Devin Nunes
|Wed
|Who
|7
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|Tue
|Allah is hell
|9
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Tue
|Who
|55
|Bruce Orr
|May 21
|Ohio
|1
|Group calls for Victorville City Councilwoman t...
|May 17
|tomin cali
|1
|tulare county grand jury complaints being cover...
|May 17
|Who
|3
|Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11)
|May 17
|Who
|14
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC