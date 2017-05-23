Adelanto man pleads not-guilty in cas...

Adelanto man pleads not-guilty in case of creating video of molestation of 5-year-old boy

ADELANTO >> A man charged with producing child pornography videos and the sexual assault of a 5-year-old boy pleaded not guilty Tuesday at his arraignment in a Victorville courtroom. In April, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip by an online digital file storage company of an account that contained images and videos of confirmed child pornography, a sheriff's news release states.

