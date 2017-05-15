a Green rusha effect on Adelanto: Enormous jump in land values
The "green rush" in Adelanto has rocketed land values in two major cannabis zones to an almost unthinkable crescendo, a real estate professional with intimate knowledge of the new landscape said Tuesday. Land values have increased an unbelievable 1,286 percent in 18 months, according to Jason Lamoreaux, the president/broker of Coldwell Banker Commercial in Victorville.
