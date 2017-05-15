a Green rusha effect on Adelanto: Eno...

a Green rusha effect on Adelanto: Enormous jump in land values

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

The "green rush" in Adelanto has rocketed land values in two major cannabis zones to an almost unthinkable crescendo, a real estate professional with intimate knowledge of the new landscape said Tuesday. Land values have increased an unbelievable 1,286 percent in 18 months, according to Jason Lamoreaux, the president/broker of Coldwell Banker Commercial in Victorville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11) 45 min dhex 13
Trying to find 18 hr Ohio 1
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) 20 hr Who 49
Ohio May 13 Ohio 1
Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens May 13 Kitty cat 3
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) May 10 Well Well 4,846
News Photos: Opening Day at Dodger Stadium May 9 El maywoodster 1
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,986 • Total comments across all topics: 281,072,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC