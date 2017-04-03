Westech College suddenly shuts down. Help getting transcripts is available today
Westech College, a for-profit trade school whose three campuses are in Southern California, has suddenly closed, citing money problems. Students showing up for class Monday at Westech locations in Fontana, Moreno Valley and Victorville found locked doors and a notice saying the school was forced to shut down because of recent financial issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
