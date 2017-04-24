Wal-Mart Supercenter on target for June opening, expected to hire additional 85 employees

Wal-Mart officials said the 200,000-square-foot supercenter in Barstow is on track to open in late June and they will hire an additional 85 employees. Once open, it will be the fifth Wal-Mart Supercenter in the High Desert, and store manager Reginald Snipe said the company will be hiring full-time and part-time employees.

