VVTA Vanpool Program Breaks 200
Victor Valley Transit Authority's Vanpool Program surpasses 200 vanpools after just two years in operation. That means that more than 1,400 riders vanpool from or to the High Desert communities of Hesperia, Victorville, Adelanto, Apple Valley, Barstow and surrounding areas each day.
