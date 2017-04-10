VVTA Vanpool Program Breaks 200

VVTA Vanpool Program Breaks 200

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Mass Transit

Victor Valley Transit Authority's Vanpool Program surpasses 200 vanpools after just two years in operation. That means that more than 1,400 riders vanpool from or to the High Desert communities of Hesperia, Victorville, Adelanto, Apple Valley, Barstow and surrounding areas each day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sam's Club is located at 22500 Hwy 18. Apple Va... (May '12) Sun LINDA C 7
News Phelan to get roads paved (Oct '08) Apr 6 Govt Mule 7
Does anybody have room for Mar 31 Tryitout 2
News Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count... Mar 28 Cookcoo 7
Chase Merritt's family (Nov '14) Mar 27 Buzz 3
Amber Michelle Sperberg Mar 26 AMBER 1
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) Mar 25 Conversate 38
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,809 • Total comments across all topics: 280,211,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC