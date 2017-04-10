VVTA makes changes to Route 22
Beginning today, due to construction and until further notice, Victor Valley Transit Authority bus Route 22 will only serve the Victorville Transportation Center upon request. VVTA asks riders to call 760-948-3030 to request to be picked up at the Transportation Center at least 30 minutes in advance.
