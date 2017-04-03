Volunteers spruce up the fairgrounds
About a dozen volunteers spent their morning Saturday cleaning up the Mother Lode Fairgrounds at 220 Southgate Drive in Sonora. Work completed in front of the main office, Creekside and John Muir buildings included weeding flower beds, mowing lawns, weed trimming, leaf blowing and raking, according to Bart Bloom, who serves on the board of the nonprofit Friends of the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anybody have room for
|Mar 31
|Tryitout
|2
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|Mar 28
|Cookcoo
|7
|Chase Merritt's family (Nov '14)
|Mar 27
|Buzz
|3
|Amber Michelle Sperberg
|Mar 26
|AMBER
|1
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Mar 25
|Conversate
|38
|Phelan man held on $500,00 bail for alleged ass...
|Mar 25
|Lynne Huffman
|2
|High school student arrested for alleged robber...
|Mar 20
|Suggest 45
|4
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC