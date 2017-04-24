Victorville Teen crossing street is h...

Victorville Teen crossing street is hit, killed by vehicle

A teenage boy died from his injuries after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday night, April 22, in Victorville. The boy attempted to run across Seventh Street, between Victor Street and Desert Knoll Drive, and was hit by an oncoming vehicle at 9:53 p.m., said a news release from the San Bernardino County Coroner's Office.

