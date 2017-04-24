Victorville road rehabilitation project expected to begin in early May
The City Council voted unanimously to approve a rehabilitation project for three heavily traveled roads, with construction set to begin May 8 and expected to be completed by the end of August. About 9.6 miles will be improved, including La Mesa Road from El Rio Road to Cantina Drive, Nisqualli Road from Balsam Road to Hesperia Road, and Amethyst Road from Bear Valley Road to Mojave Drive.
