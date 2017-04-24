Victorville road rehabilitation proje...

Victorville road rehabilitation project expected to begin in early May

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Victorville Daily Press

The City Council voted unanimously to approve a rehabilitation project for three heavily traveled roads, with construction set to begin May 8 and expected to be completed by the end of August. About 9.6 miles will be improved, including La Mesa Road from El Rio Road to Cantina Drive, Nisqualli Road from Balsam Road to Hesperia Road, and Amethyst Road from Bear Valley Road to Mojave Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) Apr 27 Storm 44
Puro LOCO PARK 13 Apr 26 Well Well 3
Who is marketing online in Visalia? Apr 16 maudifyfresnoseo 1
Jeanette Atencio Apr 14 JEANETTE ATENCIO 1
Samuel Palmer Apr 14 SAMUEL PALMER 1
Teresa Buzbee Apr 14 TERESA BUZBEE 1
Kevin Polzin Apr 14 KEVIN POLZIN 1
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,451 • Total comments across all topics: 280,658,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC