Victorville prison guard pleads guilty to attacking handcuffed inmate
Prosecutors in the Inland Empire say a federal prison guard has pleaded guilty to kicking a handcuffed inmate in the head and lying about it. Federal prosecutors say Flores worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons and was supervising inmates at a womens prison camp in Victorville in June 2013 when she "initiated a physical altercation" with an inmate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Puro LOCO PARK 13
|Thu
|Wvnspv
|2
|Who is marketing online in Visalia?
|Apr 16
|maudifyfresnoseo
|1
|Jeanette Atencio
|Apr 14
|JEANETTE ATENCIO
|1
|Samuel Palmer
|Apr 14
|SAMUEL PALMER
|1
|Teresa Buzbee
|Apr 14
|TERESA BUZBEE
|1
|Kevin Polzin
|Apr 14
|KEVIN POLZIN
|1
|Christine Martinez
|Apr 14
|CHRISTINE MARTINEZ
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC