Victorville prison guard pleads guilt...

Victorville prison guard pleads guilty to attacking handcuffed inmate

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Prosecutors in the Inland Empire say a federal prison guard has pleaded guilty to kicking a handcuffed inmate in the head and lying about it. Federal prosecutors say Flores worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons and was supervising inmates at a womens prison camp in Victorville in June 2013 when she "initiated a physical altercation" with an inmate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Puro LOCO PARK 13 Thu Wvnspv 2
Who is marketing online in Visalia? Apr 16 maudifyfresnoseo 1
Jeanette Atencio Apr 14 JEANETTE ATENCIO 1
Samuel Palmer Apr 14 SAMUEL PALMER 1
Teresa Buzbee Apr 14 TERESA BUZBEE 1
Kevin Polzin Apr 14 KEVIN POLZIN 1
Christine Martinez Apr 14 CHRISTINE MARTINEZ 1
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,379 • Total comments across all topics: 280,465,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC