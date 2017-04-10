Victorville man suspected of killing his mother
Investigators don't yet know what 35-year-old Jonathan Moises Castellon's motive may have been, San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said in a news release. Deputies responded just after 11 a.m. Saturday to a report of a disturbance at a home in the 11700 block of Cliffwood Street, where Castellon lived with his mother, Ruth Delacruz Castellon, 57, the release said.
