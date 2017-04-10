Victorville man suspected of killing his mother

Investigators don't yet know what 35-year-old Jonathan Moises Castellon's motive may have been, San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said in a news release. Deputies responded just after 11 a.m. Saturday to a report of a disturbance at a home in the 11700 block of Cliffwood Street, where Castellon lived with his mother, Ruth Delacruz Castellon, 57, the release said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.