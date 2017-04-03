Victorville man behind bars after all...

Victorville man behind bars after alleged carjacking, chase Friday

Authorities arrested a 42-year-old Victorville man accused of carjacking an elderly woman before leading Sheriff's deputies on a chase Friday. Edward Phillip Tellez was arrested following the incident, which occurred Friday afternoon and evening.

