Victorville man behind bars after alleged carjacking, chase Friday
Authorities arrested a 42-year-old Victorville man accused of carjacking an elderly woman before leading Sheriff's deputies on a chase Friday. Edward Phillip Tellez was arrested following the incident, which occurred Friday afternoon and evening.
