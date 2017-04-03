Victorville councilwomana s committee...

Victorville councilwomana s committee pick busted in drug manufacturing rap

Two Victorville brothers, one recommended for a seat on the city's Legislative Review Committee by Councilwoman Blanca Gomez, have been charged with manufacturing drugs - nearly three months after authorities raided a marijuana dispensary adjoining their smoke shop. Richard Mettias, 33, and his brother, Peter Mettias, 29, were arrested outside Victorville City Hall about 8:25 p.m. Tuesday and booked into jail.

