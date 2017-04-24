Victorville corrections officer pleads guilty in inmate assault

A federal corrections officer who kicked a handcuffed inmate in the head at a Victorville prison and then lied about it pleaded guilty Friday to two charges. Cynthia Flores, 34, of Victorville, pleaded guilty to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and one count of falsification of records in U.S. District Court in Riverside, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

