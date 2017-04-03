Victorville City Council meeting: Wha...

Victorville City Council meeting: What to watch for Tuesday

The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday for a regular session at City Hall, 14343 Civic Drive. Here are some of the items listed on the agenda: A public hearing for and against a General Plan amendment and zone change to reclassify property from C2 general commercial to M-2 heavy industrial for anticipated development of a warehouse at the southeast corner of Hesperia and Nisqually roads.

