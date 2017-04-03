Victorville City Council meeting: What to watch for Tuesday
The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday for a regular session at City Hall, 14343 Civic Drive. Here are some of the items listed on the agenda: A public hearing for and against a General Plan amendment and zone change to reclassify property from C2 general commercial to M-2 heavy industrial for anticipated development of a warehouse at the southeast corner of Hesperia and Nisqually roads.
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anybody have room for
|Mar 31
|Tryitout
|2
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|Mar 28
|Cookcoo
|7
|Chase Merritt's family (Nov '14)
|Mar 27
|Buzz
|3
|Amber Michelle Sperberg
|Mar 26
|AMBER
|1
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Mar 25
|Conversate
|38
|Phelan man held on $500,00 bail for alleged ass...
|Mar 25
|Lynne Huffman
|2
|High school student arrested for alleged robber...
|Mar 20
|Suggest 45
|4
