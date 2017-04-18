Victorville City Council meeting goes off with minor hitch
Despite a minor dispute at the end of the three-hour-long meeting, the City Council discussed and approved funding projects Tuesday night, as well as Councilwoman Blanca Gomez's nominees for the Planning Commission and Legislative Review Committee. The Council voted to continue a public hearing for and against amending and adding sections to the Victorville Municipal Code that will be discussed and revisited May 2. A notice of exemption was also approved for both the La Mesa, Nisqualli, Hesperia and Amethyst Road Roadway Rehabilitation Project and the Green Tree Easter Slurry Seal Project through a unanimous vote.
