Victorville City Council meeting goes...

Victorville City Council meeting goes off with minor hitch

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Despite a minor dispute at the end of the three-hour-long meeting, the City Council discussed and approved funding projects Tuesday night, as well as Councilwoman Blanca Gomez's nominees for the Planning Commission and Legislative Review Committee. The Council voted to continue a public hearing for and against amending and adding sections to the Victorville Municipal Code that will be discussed and revisited May 2. A notice of exemption was also approved for both the La Mesa, Nisqualli, Hesperia and Amethyst Road Roadway Rehabilitation Project and the Green Tree Easter Slurry Seal Project through a unanimous vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Puro LOCO PARK 13 Thu Wvnspv 2
Who is marketing online in Visalia? Apr 16 maudifyfresnoseo 1
Jeanette Atencio Apr 14 JEANETTE ATENCIO 1
Samuel Palmer Apr 14 SAMUEL PALMER 1
Teresa Buzbee Apr 14 TERESA BUZBEE 1
Kevin Polzin Apr 14 KEVIN POLZIN 1
Christine Martinez Apr 14 CHRISTINE MARTINEZ 1
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at April 21 at 4:59AM PDT

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,727 • Total comments across all topics: 280,461,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC