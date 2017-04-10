Victorville childrena s book writer to hold book signing Saturday at Barnes and Noble

In the midst of raising 11 children and working full-time as a teacher at Brentwood Elementary, Victorville resident Sarah ShaBazz somehow found the time to follow another passion - writing books. Over the years, she has churned out four children's books: “Modern Medicine,” “Arielle's Two Grand,” “So Many Books” and “The Kwanzaa Family.” From noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, ShaBazz will be signing her books at Barnes and Noble at the Mall of Victor Valley, 14400 Bear Valley Road in Victorville.

