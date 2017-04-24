Two San Bernardino Mountains hikers r...

Two San Bernardino Mountains hikers rescued in separate incidents

Sunday Apr 23 Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department helicopter rescue personnel were kept busy in recent days with two separate mountain helicopter rescues - including one where the hiker was seriously injured. On Saturday,  April 22, 17-year old Dakota Strahl, of Victorville, fell approximately 75 feet down a steep ravine in the Camp Seeley area Crestline, Sheriff's Department officials said, in a statement.

