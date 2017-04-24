Two San Bernardino Mountains hikers rescued in separate incidents
San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department helicopter rescue personnel were kept busy in recent days with two separate mountain helicopter rescues - including one where the hiker was seriously injured. On Saturday, April 22, 17-year old Dakota Strahl, of Victorville, fell approximately 75 feet down a steep ravine in the Camp Seeley area Crestline, Sheriff's Department officials said, in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ladies beware
|4 min
|Uknow
|1
|Puro LOCO PARK 13
|19 hr
|Well Well
|3
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Tue
|Former rentsr
|43
|Who is marketing online in Visalia?
|Apr 16
|maudifyfresnoseo
|1
|Jeanette Atencio
|Apr 14
|JEANETTE ATENCIO
|1
|Samuel Palmer
|Apr 14
|SAMUEL PALMER
|1
|Teresa Buzbee
|Apr 14
|TERESA BUZBEE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC